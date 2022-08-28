Tennis
Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say
28 August 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
Serena Williams’ peers got her farewell party started at the US Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her final Grand Slam...
Tennis
Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say
Serena Williams’ peers got her farewell party started at the US Open media day on Friday, hailing the tennis icon ahead of what is expected to be her final Grand Slam...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos