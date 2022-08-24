Meghan, pal Serena Williams tackle ambition, being working moms in new podcast

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has opened up on a range of issues facing women in the workplace and as working mothers in a new podcast released on Spotify this week.

The “refreshing and dynamic” episode is part of a series titled “Archetypes”, which is hosted by the duchess as part of her deal with the audio streaming platform.

In 2020, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a multiyear production deal for TV programming with Netflix, followed by a multiyear agreement to produce and host podcasts for Spotify.

On Wednesday, the inaugural episode was released where the duchess talks about the “double standards women face when they are labelled 'ambitious' and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their lives”, in “The Misconception of Ambition”.

The episode featured pal and tennis champion Serena Williams and Dr Laura Kray, a leading expert on gender in the workplace.

Williams and the duchess spoke on the labels attached to ambitious women and working moms, vis-à-vis their male counterparts.