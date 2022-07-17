×

Sport

Smith rides phenomenal back-nine charge to win British Open

17 July 2022 - 20:15 By Reuters
Cameron Smith of Australia plays a shot on the 15th hole on day four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17 2022.
Image: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a Major championship coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.

Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf's four majors since Jason Day's victory at the 2015 PGA Championship.

Smith's winning total of 20-under 268 was one better than playing partner American Cameron Young, who eagled the last to finish alone in second while McIlroy, the betting favourite coming into St Andrews, faltered at the finish to settle for third.

