“I’ve played Ebotse a few times,” said leading player Michael Palmer.
“We played there in winter once and you get the proper links experience, because the ball runs forever. There is a lot of long grass there too, so it isn't just the water, but you can run through the fairways into long grass and you start the hole again.
“That can be fun,” Palmer added sarcastically.
Part of the peril is the amount of water at Ebotse.
“Ebotse is unique, because there is a lot of water; it is in Johannesburg because we don't have a lot of links courses out here,” Rupert Kaminski said.
“There is not much to aim at, sometimes, because it is wide open, which makes it challenging. You have to be pretty precise with where you are aiming.
“It plays differently to most golf courses. Hopefully, it will be firm and fast like it is supposed to be. It is definitely a unique challenge. We have a tournament next week at St Francis Links, which will be good prep for that.”
The 54-hole event significantly bolsters the Sunshine Tour schedule of more than 35 tournaments and is one of several new tournaments announced this season.
“We’re very excited to announce the new Fortress Invitational as we keep expanding our schedule and providing quality playing opportunities for our member professionals,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
“With the addition of the Fortress Invitational we have built up a very strong schedule that allows tour professionals to remain competitive throughout the year as they prepare for our co-sanctioned tournaments with the DP World Tour, which gives them the opportunity to take their careers to the next level.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Top field expected for Sunshine Tour’s new Fortress Invitational at Ebotse
Image: Supplied
The Sunshine Tour has a new addition with the Fortress Invitational to be played at the Ebotse Links in Benoni from October 7 to 9.
Logistics and retail property specialists Fortress Real Estate are the sponsors of the three-day tournament that will feature more than 120 professionals returning to the course for the first time since March 2021.
The field will compete for a R1.5m prize purse.
The tournament is expected to draw a quality field, including Albert Venter, the Luno Order of Merit leader and two-time winner this season. Also expected to compete are first-time winners Herman Loubser, Dylan Mostert, Anthony Michael and rising star Jayden Schaper, who will be playing his home course.
They will be joined by tour regulars Jaco van Zyl, Neil Schietekat, Jean Hugo, Jaco Ahlers, Hennie Otto and Jbé Kruger.
Ebotse Links, which is the only inland links course in SA, is a Peter Matkovich design with seven holes on the water and has been built to US PGA specifications.
LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson
“I’ve played Ebotse a few times,” said leading player Michael Palmer.
“We played there in winter once and you get the proper links experience, because the ball runs forever. There is a lot of long grass there too, so it isn't just the water, but you can run through the fairways into long grass and you start the hole again.
“That can be fun,” Palmer added sarcastically.
Part of the peril is the amount of water at Ebotse.
“Ebotse is unique, because there is a lot of water; it is in Johannesburg because we don't have a lot of links courses out here,” Rupert Kaminski said.
“There is not much to aim at, sometimes, because it is wide open, which makes it challenging. You have to be pretty precise with where you are aiming.
“It plays differently to most golf courses. Hopefully, it will be firm and fast like it is supposed to be. It is definitely a unique challenge. We have a tournament next week at St Francis Links, which will be good prep for that.”
The 54-hole event significantly bolsters the Sunshine Tour schedule of more than 35 tournaments and is one of several new tournaments announced this season.
“We’re very excited to announce the new Fortress Invitational as we keep expanding our schedule and providing quality playing opportunities for our member professionals,” said Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.
“With the addition of the Fortress Invitational we have built up a very strong schedule that allows tour professionals to remain competitive throughout the year as they prepare for our co-sanctioned tournaments with the DP World Tour, which gives them the opportunity to take their careers to the next level.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
How Ashleigh Buhai ended SA’s 34-year wait for a women’s Major at the Open
Greg Norman: Tiger Woods declined $700m-$800m from LIV
Smith rides phenomenal back-nine charge to win British Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos