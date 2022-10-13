Sport

‘Tommy Gun’ at a crossroads as he takes comeback trail to Carousel

13 October 2022 - 11:40
What will it be for boxer Thomas 'Tommy Gun' Oosthuizen?
What will it be for boxer Thomas 'Tommy Gun' Oosthuizen?
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen will make his comeback against Limbani Lano of Malawi in a non-title 10-rounder in the cruiserweight division on Sunday.

Competitive boxing goes back to the Carousel hotel and casino in Hammanskraal, North West, for the event. Due to Covid-19 it has been two years since the sport was hosted in that venue, which is synonymous with history-making boxing events.

Jani Hebler, who promotes under the banner of 5th Element Management Services, has organised Sunday’s six bouts. Oosthuizen’s international fight against Lano headlines the event.

The last time Oosthuizen donned boxing gloves in a Boxing SA-sanctioned tournament was in September last year when he worked hard for his points win over eight rounds against Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza. Oosthuizen, though, while he showed some glimpse of his former self, could not shift to his highest gear.

That assessment is based on what the left-hander from Boksburg possesses as a fighter. He looked heavy and there was a tyre around his waist, indicating he did not work his socks off during preparations.

Understandably, the fight came a few months after he spent time in jail on charges related to drug dealing. It is unclear what would have happened to Oosthuizen had Lovemore Ndou not saved the situation by footing his legal bill from Australia, where he has lived since 1995.

Oosthuizen was a marvel to watch growing up and looked destined for great heights. The fight on Sunday could give a clear indication of his future.

Former heavyweight fighter Peter “Sniper” Smith, who has established himself as a top trainer, will be barking instructions in Oosthuizen’s corner.

Many careers took off at the venue. Super-bouts by promoter Rodney Berman always took place in a marquee outside the casino's parking area, where unfancied Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu upset the bookies by ending the reign of feared American Kennedy McKinney as IBF junior featherweight champion in August 1994.

That win was music to the ears of Berman and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni because McKinney had won that belt from their charge, Welcome Ncita, in the US in April that year.

It was also at the Carousel where Bungu made 10 of his 13 defences before relinquishing the title and moved up to the featherweight division. It was where  Jeff “911" Magagane won the WBA Pan Africa featherweight belt in 2019.

For Tommy Gun, it could be the beginning of a late bloom or a tough setback at an advanced age.

The action begins at 2pm.

READ MORE

‘By 32 I want be heavyweight champion of the world’: Kevin Lerena

The South African former IBO cruiserweight champion is destined for big things in boxing’s glamour division
Sport
2 weeks ago

Lerena’s heavyweight win against Wach puts SA on world map: Berman

Kevin Lerena’s successful entry into the heavyweight division is not only good for local boxing but could be a boon for the country as well.
Sport
3 weeks ago

His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out

Veteran promoter Rodney Berman knows how to build a boxer and he’s doing that with Lerena
Sport
4 weeks ago

‘When they say the golden days of boxing are gone I don’t agree’

Brian Mitchell is still in excellent shape, hitting holes-in-one rather than other men's faces
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi compares hapless La Passe to Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Mayambela on playing 24 times as a sub under Krol at Pirates Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations