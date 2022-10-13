Understandably, the fight came a few months after he spent time in jail on charges related to drug dealing. It is unclear what would have happened to Oosthuizen had Lovemore Ndou not saved the situation by footing his legal bill from Australia, where he has lived since 1995.
Oosthuizen was a marvel to watch growing up and looked destined for great heights. The fight on Sunday could give a clear indication of his future.
Former heavyweight fighter Peter “Sniper” Smith, who has established himself as a top trainer, will be barking instructions in Oosthuizen’s corner.
Many careers took off at the venue. Super-bouts by promoter Rodney Berman always took place in a marquee outside the casino's parking area, where unfancied Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu upset the bookies by ending the reign of feared American Kennedy McKinney as IBF junior featherweight champion in August 1994.
That win was music to the ears of Berman and trainer Mzimasi Mnguni because McKinney had won that belt from their charge, Welcome Ncita, in the US in April that year.
It was also at the Carousel where Bungu made 10 of his 13 defences before relinquishing the title and moved up to the featherweight division. It was where Jeff “911" Magagane won the WBA Pan Africa featherweight belt in 2019.
For Tommy Gun, it could be the beginning of a late bloom or a tough setback at an advanced age.
The action begins at 2pm.
‘Tommy Gun’ at a crossroads as he takes comeback trail to Carousel
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
