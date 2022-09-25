Sport

‘By 32 I want be heavyweight champion of the world’: Kevin Lerena

The South African former IBO cruiserweight champion is destined for big things in boxing’s glamour division

25 September 2022 - 19:46 By Matshelane Mamabolo

Nearly a week after he had become IBO intercontinental heavyweight champion with a unanimous points victory over Polish man-mountain Mariusz Wach, Kevin Lerena was still lapping up congratulatory messages from well-wishers...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Lerena’s heavyweight win against Wach puts SA on world map: Berman Sport
  2. Lerena lives up to his words by defeating Polish giant Wach Sport
  3. Lerena fancies his chances against Polish man-mountain Wach Sport
  4. His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out Sport
  5. ‘When they say the golden days of boxing are gone I don’t agree’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport
  2. Bafana’s Yaya, the diamond unearthed by the scout who found Ronaldo, set to ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Frans Steyn has been a freak of rugby nature Sport
  4. Springboks not playing their best rugby with World Cup looming: Beast Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boksburg Bomber KOs Dokes to win world title Sport

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...