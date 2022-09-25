‘By 32 I want be heavyweight champion of the world’: Kevin Lerena
The South African former IBO cruiserweight champion is destined for big things in boxing’s glamour division
25 September 2022 - 19:46 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Nearly a week after he had become IBO intercontinental heavyweight champion with a unanimous points victory over Polish man-mountain Mariusz Wach, Kevin Lerena was still lapping up congratulatory messages from well-wishers...
