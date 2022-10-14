Measured Malusi
Malusi Siboto, who has captained the Lions to white-ball success, has been around the block enough to steer clear of preseason hyperbole. He knows about swings and roundabouts.
“I'm not going to tell you what you want to hear. It is everyone's goal, everybody expects big things.
“We worked hard as a team and everyone is clear on what they need to do. All we can do now is control what we can,” said the wily operator.
Apart from winning trophies, the Lions have also contributed richly to the Proteas conveyor belt. One of the latest graduates is dashing left-handed batter Ryan Rickelton, who reminded of the realities of playing at a franchise with a long history of success.
“That is our primary goal, to bring trophies back into this historic venue. Everyone's roles are pretty clear,” said Rickelton before adding the squad is laden with match winners.
Rounded side
“We are a more rounded side. We have more bases covered. There is a lot experience in the team. Hopefully we can push hard and the players can step up. We have been well trained.”
Another national squad operator, Lutho Sipamla, concurs, though he is bursting at the seams to take the preparation to the playing surface.
“I have enjoyed all the challenges that have come with it,” he said about preseason activities. “We are well drilled, well oiled and we are hoping to put all the hard work into the season. It has been a long off season. It is time to play now.”
Lions hunting treble, but not before covering all bases in preseason
Image: Liam Del Carme
Not long after symbolically handing a stump to new team and stadium sponsors DP World on the outfield of an unseasonably hot Wanderers on Thursday, Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright boldly drove a stake into the ground.
“We want to win the treble this season and I don't mind being quoted on that,” he declared in the air-conditioned climes of the stadium's Long Room.
Leaf-Wright was not wilting of sun stroke. The Central Gauteng Lions have been a hugely competitive franchise over the past few years and the head honcho had reason to set the bar high. They defended their CSA One-Day Cup crown by beating the Titans in a thrilling final last year and are a force in red- and white-ball formats.
Women's captain Yolani Fourie followed in Leaf-Wright's slipstream, also getting into the spirit of things. “We prepared very well for the season. We have now won three out of four matches. This is the season in which we can expect big things from the team,” she said.
