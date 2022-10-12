Cricket

Proteas in danger of missing World Cup’s automatic qualification bus

12 October 2022 - 17:14
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
SA captain David Miller is bowled by Washington Sundar of India in the third ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on October 11 2022.
SA captain David Miller is bowled by Washington Sundar of India in the third ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, India on October 11 2022.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The Proteas are in danger of missing the automatic qualification bus to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, and their fate may end up not being in their own hands.

SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday.

A not at full-strength India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, bullied an experienced Proteas in the final match to win by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to hand the Proteas a 2-1 series defeat. The result dented SA’s chances of making it into the top eight automatic World Cup qualification spots.

India have already gained qualification as tournament hosts and the series win took them to the summit of the Cricket World Cup Super League table.

In stark contrast, their battered and bruised visitors find themselves outside the top bracket with plenty of work ahead if they are to gain automatic entry.

SA occupy 11th spot on 59 points, having taken just 10 from the three-match ODI series in India.

There are just five more ODIS against England (three) and the Netherlands (two) for Temba Bavuma’s side to navigate, of which they must win at least three, before the league’s cut-off date of May next year.

But Sri Lanka and Ireland could still pip SA. The Lankans face New Zealand and Afghanistan and three wins in those six matches will see them finish on 92 points. Ireland play Bangladesh and have to win all three games to get to 98 points.

In all likelihood, it will end up being a straight race between SA and Sri Lanka to try to overtake the Windies.

A team that cannot finish in the top eight faces the prospect of having to pre-qualify against the likes of Zimbabwe, Ireland and the Netherlands.

SA’s situation was made more difficult when they withdrew from a three-match series against Australia in January, effectively gifting the Aussies the 30 points on offer.

CSA said the decision was due to no suitable replacement dates being found in both unions’ packed schedules with little chance of the games being possible before the deadline.

Quick match highlights of the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi. * for all clips download our app

The Australia matches would have taken place around the same period as SA’s inaugural SA20 competition starting on January 10.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said it was not ideal that the England and Netherlands ODI matches will be affected by T20 competitions like the SA20 and Indian Premier League happening so close together and the potential loss of key players.

“The reason we are in this situation is that we have not always had continuity in our one-day team and there are various reasons for that,” he said.

“Players left to go to IPL, and Covid-19 played its part too, so there has been some inconsistency within our one-day team and we are seeing the results of that now.

“The guys will know what is required come January against England and the Netherlands. We have to win those games, and if we don’t, we have to accept that we have to go and qualify for the next World Cup.

“We understand the situation we are in and will just have to man up when the time comes.”

On the inadequacies of the batting department in ODIs as compared to T20 matches, Boucher said: “Sometimes you cannot expect the players to get up for every single game given the schedule we have had.

“That is where you must rely on your mental and technical sides to pull you through, and I think we have been a little bit weak in both those departments.”

India won the third ODI by seven wickets. SA were all out for 99 in 27.1 overs, which India chased down with 105 for three in 19.1 overs.

READ MORE

Proteas make late changes to T20 World Cup squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced late changes to the Proteas T20 World Cup squad after the injury of key player Dwaine Pretorius.
Sport
8 hours ago

Spinners rout Proteas as India wrap up series in New Delhi

India's spin bowlers took eight wickets between them to send South Africa spiralling to an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat in the third and decisive ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas eye points and series prize in decisive third ODI in Delhi

Proteas middle-order batsman Aiden Markram said the team would continue to fight to the death heading into the series-deciding third ODI against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kishan and Iyer smash big partnership as India level series against Proteas

A destructive 161-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer helped India chase down 279 for a seven-wicket victory over the Proteas to ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  3. Zwane revved up about Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘BMW Emnyama’ and Sekgota show Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Mayambela on playing 24 times as a sub under Krol at Pirates Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations