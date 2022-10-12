The Australia matches would have taken place around the same period as SA’s inaugural SA20 competition starting on January 10.
Proteas coach Mark Boucher said it was not ideal that the England and Netherlands ODI matches will be affected by T20 competitions like the SA20 and Indian Premier League happening so close together and the potential loss of key players.
“The reason we are in this situation is that we have not always had continuity in our one-day team and there are various reasons for that,” he said.
“Players left to go to IPL, and Covid-19 played its part too, so there has been some inconsistency within our one-day team and we are seeing the results of that now.
“The guys will know what is required come January against England and the Netherlands. We have to win those games, and if we don’t, we have to accept that we have to go and qualify for the next World Cup.
“We understand the situation we are in and will just have to man up when the time comes.”
On the inadequacies of the batting department in ODIs as compared to T20 matches, Boucher said: “Sometimes you cannot expect the players to get up for every single game given the schedule we have had.
“That is where you must rely on your mental and technical sides to pull you through, and I think we have been a little bit weak in both those departments.”
India won the third ODI by seven wickets. SA were all out for 99 in 27.1 overs, which India chased down with 105 for three in 19.1 overs.
Proteas in danger of missing World Cup’s automatic qualification bus
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
The Proteas are in danger of missing the automatic qualification bus to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, and their fate may end up not being in their own hands.
SA’s quest was dealt another heavy blow in their crushing third one-day international defeat in Delhi on Tuesday.
A not at full-strength India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, bullied an experienced Proteas in the final match to win by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to hand the Proteas a 2-1 series defeat. The result dented SA’s chances of making it into the top eight automatic World Cup qualification spots.
India have already gained qualification as tournament hosts and the series win took them to the summit of the Cricket World Cup Super League table.
In stark contrast, their battered and bruised visitors find themselves outside the top bracket with plenty of work ahead if they are to gain automatic entry.
SA occupy 11th spot on 59 points, having taken just 10 from the three-match ODI series in India.
There are just five more ODIS against England (three) and the Netherlands (two) for Temba Bavuma’s side to navigate, of which they must win at least three, before the league’s cut-off date of May next year.
But Sri Lanka and Ireland could still pip SA. The Lankans face New Zealand and Afghanistan and three wins in those six matches will see them finish on 92 points. Ireland play Bangladesh and have to win all three games to get to 98 points.
In all likelihood, it will end up being a straight race between SA and Sri Lanka to try to overtake the Windies.
A team that cannot finish in the top eight faces the prospect of having to pre-qualify against the likes of Zimbabwe, Ireland and the Netherlands.
SA’s situation was made more difficult when they withdrew from a three-match series against Australia in January, effectively gifting the Aussies the 30 points on offer.
CSA said the decision was due to no suitable replacement dates being found in both unions’ packed schedules with little chance of the games being possible before the deadline.
Quick match highlights of the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi.
