Kaine shows he's able as he wins entertaining war against Blom

Kaine Fourie survived a late scare to outpoint former amateur star Sinethemba Blom in a thrilling lightweight battle in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
Fourie had dominated this contest with his superior hand speed and a devastating left hook that could be the best seen in a South African ring since Jan Bergman’s some 30 years ago.
He dropped Blom with a left hook to the jaw in the third round, and put him down again moments later with a right hand. In the fourth round Fourie dug a left hook into the side of Blom, who sank to a knee to take a count.
Fourie, who turns 21 next month and is planning a holiday in Blom’s home town of Cape Town, was in total control at that stage.
But 29-year-old Blom never gave up, relying on his vast experience which, he says, totals more than 500 amateur bouts. He fought for South Africa and narrowly missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal at Gold Coast 2018.
He pressed the action from the start, while Fourie danced around, throwing his long-range bombs and then relocating to a different part of the ring. Blom’s face started showing signs of punishment from early on, but he never stopped moving forward, hunting his prey.
Even after the knockdowns, Blom kept on advancing and his strategy paid off in the final sixth round when he finally caught up with Fourie, landing a shot that turned his legs to spaghetti.
“I was hurt,” admitted Fourie, who stayed on his feet, but only just. Blom kept firing away, trying to steal a late victory.
It wasn’t to be and the judges scored it to Fourie 59-52, 58-53 and 57-55.
Fourie improved to four wins and two draws while Blom dropped to 1-1.
The loss shouldn’t detract from Blom’s appeal, and while Fourie is a promising prospect, he still has much to learn.
Leaning on the ropes to trade punches with a shorter opponent is not a good strategy, and only his sharp reflexes allowed him to get away with it.
Still, he’s a fighter worth keeping an eye on, although he will have to tread carefully in a competitive division.
In the other early action at the Galleria in Santon on the ESPN Africa show, elegant bantamweight Monica Mkandla of Zimbabwe pushed her unbeaten record to 4-0 as she ground out a convincing four-round points win over Sazisiwe Simon.
And Iviwe Mgema outpointed Phumlani Maloni over four rounds in their mini-flyweight bout.
Kaine shows he's able as he wins entertaining war against Blom
