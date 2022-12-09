Karate South Africa president Sonny Pillay was awarded a ninth Dan rank by the African Karate Federation (UFAK) at the recent continental championships in Durban, the national body said on Thursday.
“It’s gratifying to know that my contribution in the martial arts field for 55 years to date has been recognised by the continental body for karate in Africa, albeit during my twilight years,” said 72-year-old Pillay.
The presentation was made by UFAK president Tahar Misbahi.
South Africa finished sixth on the medals table, which was topped by Egypt with 32, including 19 gold, Morocco (22 medals, nine gold) and Algeria (21 medals, six gold).
Tunisia and Libya were the only other nations to win gold medals, while South Africa tied second in terms of overall medals, scooping 22 (three silver and 19 bronze).
SA karate boss gets ninth Dan rank at continental championships
