Swimming
Chad Le Clos wins again to land butterfly double at world champs
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Chad Le Clos gave South Africa a golden sunset on the final day of the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday, with Lara van Niekerk cashing in with a silver medal of her own.
The 30-year-old led from the start to touch first in the men’s 100m butterfly in 48.59 sec and secure the third butterfly double of his career, having achieved it in 2014 and 2016.
Le Clos won the 200m butterfly earlier in the week in an African record, while his time in the four-lap race counted among the top 10 fastest times of his career.
Canadian teen Ilya Kharun was second in a 49.03 world junior record while Marius Kusch of Germany was third in 49.12.
