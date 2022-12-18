Sport

Swimming

Chad Le Clos wins again to land butterfly double at world champs

18 December 2022 - 12:11
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Chad le Clos celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m butterfly at the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Chad le Clos celebrates winning gold in the men's 100m butterfly at the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Chad Le Clos gave South Africa a golden sunset on the final day of the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Sunday, with Lara van Niekerk cashing in with a silver medal of her own. 

The 30-year-old led from the start to touch first in the men’s 100m butterfly in 48.59 sec and secure the third butterfly double of his career, having achieved it in 2014 and 2016. 

Le Clos won the 200m butterfly earlier in the week in an African record, while his time in the four-lap race counted among the top 10 fastest times of his career. 

Canadian teen Ilya Kharun was second in a 49.03 world junior record while Marius Kusch of Germany was third in 49.12. 

Vintage Chad Le Clos scoops SA's second gold at world championships

Chad Le Clos delivered a vintage performance as he unleashed a late kick to win the 200m butterfly crown at the world short-course championships in ...
Sport
3 days ago

Van Niekerk was seventh into the turn, but she swam hard over the second 25 metres to notch up her third continental mark in this event, having gone 29.45 in the heats and 29.27 in the semifinals. 

American Lilly King was third in 29.11 and Qianting Tang fourth of China fourth in a 29.22 Asian record. 

The women’s 4x100m medley relay team of Milla Drakopoulos, Emily Visagie, Rebecca Meder and Caitlin de Lange clocked a 3 min 59.64 sec African record in the morning heats.

In all South Africa finished with five medals, with Matthew Sates contributing gold in the 200m individual medley and bronze in the 400m IM. 

Neither Sates nor Pieter Coetzé were able to advance beyond the heats of the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke on Sunday morning.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Matthew Sates wins his second medal at the world championships

Matthew Sates won his second medal of the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Saturday, taking the 400m individual medley bronze to add ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pieter Coetzé breaks another African record at world championships

Pieter Coetzé delivered SA’s highlight at the world short-course championships in Melbourne on Wednesday, lowering his own African record while ...
Sport
4 days ago

Matthew Sates lands South Africa’s first world title at Melbourne gala

The king has a crown at last. Matthew Sates, after an up and down 12 months, landed the first global title of his career as he won the 200m ...
Sport
5 days ago

Le Clos, Sates will lead medal charge in Melbourne

Veteran Chad Le Clos heads into the world short-course championships in Melbourne this week looking to add to the 18 medals he’s won at the six ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  2. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  3. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  4. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech