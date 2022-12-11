Sport

General

Le Clos, Sates will lead medal charge in Melbourne

11 December 2022 - 00:00
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Veteran Chad le Clos heads into the world short-course championships in Melbourne this week looking to add to the 18 medals he’s won at the six previous editions of this event. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Matthew Sates ends World Cup on a winning note, but loses his series title Sport
  2. Chad Le Clos looking good ahead of world championships Sport
  3. Le Clos seals R180,000 bonus for 100m butterfly triumph, but Sates misses out Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Razor would give Boks cutting edge Sport
  2. Rugby’s in a different place, but so is the world Sport
  3. Morocco write World Cup history as they reach semifinals Sport
  4. Tulz Mbenge heads to France with confidence despite Lerena robbery Sport
  5. Bulls make hard work of beating Lyon Sport

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail