Sport

Novak Djokovic feels the love as Australian Open feels the heat

17 January 2023 - 16:38 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the crowd after his victory in his round one singles match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain on day two of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17 2023.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic soaked up thunderous applause in his first match back at the Australian Open after last year's deportation drama, as the nine-times champion outclassed Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Tuesday in a flawless start to his title bid.

Returning to Melbourne Park where the prolific Serbian was denied a title defence in 2022 after being sent home amid public fury for not having a COVID-19 vaccination, Djokovic saved three early break points to win the first set as fans sang his name.

A heavily strapped left thigh due to a hamstring strain he suffered en route to the Adelaide title proved little hindrance for the 35-year-old who was enjoying his time in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd as he took the second to double his lead.

Striking the ball superbly throughout, Djokovic underlined his credentials as favourite to win the title, which would take him level with holder Rafa Nadal on 22 majors, by wrestling Carballes Baena into submission in a one-sided third set. 

Scorching heat halted outdoor matches, sent fans scurrying for shade and tested the endurance of players on a sweltering second day, before rain took over to bring a stop-start evening session to a premature end on Tuesday.

Organisers invoked their Extreme Heat Policy about three hours into the day session as temperatures nudged 36 °C (97F) and searing gusts of wind blew through the venue.

The tournament's Heat Stress Scale, which measures radiant heat, humidity and air temperature in the shade, crossed its highest threshold of 5.0, halting 10 outdoor matches at the Grand Slam.

Play continued under the roofs of the main showcourts, however, with former world number one Andy Murray sweating it out before getting past Italian Matteo Berrettini in a five-set thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, who beat Katherine Sebov 6-3 6-0 on the main showcourt before Murray's match, said she was not too badly affected by the heat.

“I have to admit on Rod Laver Arena it was pretty nice. Obviously it was warm. It was nice to be able to walk in the shadow a little bit when you were able to serve but I didn't feel that [it was] such warm weather,” Garcia said.

“I don't know in the crowd there is some air conditioning, it felt warm, but it felt OK.”

Play on the outdoor courts resumed after three hours when conditions improved, but there was more frustration in store for fans and delays for the players when the rain came down.

After a brief resumption, showers returned and organisers were forced to suspended 11 matches — nine that had not started yet — leaving a packed schedule for Wednesday where more rain is expected.

The heat stoppage was not welcomed by all players, with Australian Jordan Thompson blowing his cool when his match on Court Three was halted when trailing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 1-3.

“When does that ever happen?” world number 88 Thompson barked at the chair umpire. “I've been here when it's like 45 degrees.”

The temperature was already nudging 30°C when matches started in the morning, and Canada's Leylah Fernandez was glad to see off French veteran Alize Cornet in straight sets in the first match on Court 3.

“I think I did well to manage my emotions, and then especially manage the heat, try not to get too hot-headed,” Fernandez told reporters.

“So I was happy with that.”

Extreme heat is a feature of the Australian Open, held in midsummer, with play occasionally suspended and leaving organisers with scheduling headaches.

Tennis Australia tweaked its extreme heat policy at the end of 2018 after players complained of health and safety risks under the previous system.

