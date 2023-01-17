Novak Djokovic feels the love as Australian Open feels the heat

“I have to admit on Rod Laver Arena it was pretty nice. Obviously it was warm. It was nice to be able to walk in the shadow a little bit when you were able to serve but I didn't feel that [it was] such warm weather,” Garcia said.

“I don't know in the crowd there is some air conditioning, it felt warm, but it felt OK.”

Play on the outdoor courts resumed after three hours when conditions improved, but there was more frustration in store for fans and delays for the players when the rain came down.

After a brief resumption, showers returned and organisers were forced to suspended 11 matches — nine that had not started yet — leaving a packed schedule for Wednesday where more rain is expected.

The heat stoppage was not welcomed by all players, with Australian Jordan Thompson blowing his cool when his match on Court Three was halted when trailing American J.J. Wolf 6-3 1-3.

“When does that ever happen?” world number 88 Thompson barked at the chair umpire. “I've been here when it's like 45 degrees.”

The temperature was already nudging 30°C when matches started in the morning, and Canada's Leylah Fernandez was glad to see off French veteran Alize Cornet in straight sets in the first match on Court 3.

“I think I did well to manage my emotions, and then especially manage the heat, try not to get too hot-headed,” Fernandez told reporters.

“So I was happy with that.”

Extreme heat is a feature of the Australian Open, held in midsummer, with play occasionally suspended and leaving organisers with scheduling headaches.

Tennis Australia tweaked its extreme heat policy at the end of 2018 after players complained of health and safety risks under the previous system.

Novak Djokovic began his charge towards a record-extending 10th Australian Open title in cooler conditions in the evening and duly dispatched Roberto Carballes Baena.