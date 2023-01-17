Rublev, Fritz progress as soaring temperatures stop play at Oz Open

Top 10 men's seeds Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz eased into the second round of the Australian Open as soaring temperatures brought play to a halt on the outside courts for three hours at Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

Rublev whipped through his first-round contest against Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-2 before the tournament's Extreme Heat Policy came into play as temperatures rose towards a forecast high of 36 °C (96.8°F).

“It's super hot today so I'm super happy I was able to win in straight sets and save some energy for the next match,” the fifth seed said.

“The hotter it is, the tougher it is to make the right decisions, the tougher to move. When you start to think the other guy is also feeling the same, it's a bit easier.”