Zuma said while the project is all about entertainment and providing fight fans around the world with a new initiative, he is also confident Gorilla Fight Club has the potential to achieve rapid growth.
“Our events will take place all over the world, and we can guarantee fight fans attending will go away knowing they have witnessed something special on each occasion. There are no limits to what Gorilla Fight Club can achieve, and we look forward to showcasing our product to fight fans around the world in the near future.”
Gorilla Fight Club was launched after months of “extensive work” of shaping a long-term vision and strategy, said Till. “This is a very exciting project and having been in and around combat sports for the majority of my life, I’m fully confident Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry,” he said.
“The launch ensures fight fans around the world can now look forward to a series of groundbreaking events which will shock and excite in equal measure.
“Our aim is to grow the brand on a global level and with a highly experienced and skilled team on board, everything is in place for us to make it a major success.”
What you need to know about Duduzane Zuma and Darren Till's new sport and entertainment venture
Image: Supplied
Businessman-turned-politician Duduzane Zuma has been bitten by the boxing bug and joined forces with former UFC fighter Darren Till to launch a sports and entertainment company.
Gorilla Fight Club was founded by Till and Zuma, the chair.
It was launched on Thursday with the promise of staging “electrifying events featuring high-profile stars from across multiple industries all around the world each year”.
The fight club said it would see sports players, influencers, musicians and actors compete in the boxing ring. An inaugural event will take place later this year where performers with “millions of followers” will showcase their boxing capabilities to a global audience.
“This is a brand-new concept combining both sport and entertainment while bringing together many popular global stars with huge followings from across a variety of industries,” said Zuma.
“In recent years we have seen various external figures move into the world of boxing and there is no doubting the affect it can have globally and the huge numbers it attracts.”
‘Cassper is next’ — Big Zulu walks away a champ in first boxing match
Zuma said while the project is all about entertainment and providing fight fans around the world with a new initiative, he is also confident Gorilla Fight Club has the potential to achieve rapid growth.
“Our events will take place all over the world, and we can guarantee fight fans attending will go away knowing they have witnessed something special on each occasion. There are no limits to what Gorilla Fight Club can achieve, and we look forward to showcasing our product to fight fans around the world in the near future.”
Gorilla Fight Club was launched after months of “extensive work” of shaping a long-term vision and strategy, said Till. “This is a very exciting project and having been in and around combat sports for the majority of my life, I’m fully confident Gorilla Fight Club will change the face of the industry,” he said.
“The launch ensures fight fans around the world can now look forward to a series of groundbreaking events which will shock and excite in equal measure.
“Our aim is to grow the brand on a global level and with a highly experienced and skilled team on board, everything is in place for us to make it a major success.”
READ MORE:
How Kevin Lerena’s warrior spirit won him the biggest fight of his career
Berman says this is one of the biggest fights he's ever put together
Lerena fully aware of his adversary ahead of bout with Merhy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos