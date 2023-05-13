Berman says this is one of the biggest fights he's ever put together

Rodney Berman’s excitement about Saturday night’s WBC bridgerweight title eliminator between Kevin Lerena and Ryad Merhy at Emperor’s Palace belied that of a man who has hosted many big international fights in his multiple decades of experience as a boxing promoter.
The Golden Gloves Promotions el supremo sounded like a kid in sweet shop as he looked ahead to a fight he said there’s never been anything like it before in South Africa.
While the discerning boxing fan would have dismissed Berman as being a typical salesman, the man who has previously seen to the hosting of the undisputed world heavyweight championship fight taking place on these shores was quick to explain his delight.
“It’s as close as we will get to bringing Las Vegas to South Africa. We’ve never had it this big. There are no tickets left. The arena is fully sold out. First of all, it is a ‘heavyweight fight’, which are always a big draw. But here’s the big thing about this fight.
“We have only ever had two fighters from this country become WBC champions. The great Sugarboy Malinga who did it twice and Dingaan Thobela who, you will remember, won it by stopping Glenn Catley in the final round when he looked certainly defeated.
“Now we have Kevin Lerena about to get his chance to become only the third South African fighter to win the coveted green belt. The WBC is the most revered of all the boxing controlling bodies and to have a chance at being champion is the aspiration of just about every boxer.”
Lerena and Merhy met at the weigh-in on Friday afternoon with the South African tipping the scales right at the division limit of 101kg and the Belgian who was born in the Ivory Coast 98kg.
Intriguingly, Merhy’s handlers said at the weigh-in that their fighter — who does not speak English — will be “too strong and too big” for Lerena to which the fighter fondly referred to as ‘Two Guns’ retorted: “How can he be too big for me when I am heavier than him?”
Lerena said he has no doubt he will “beat him, whether be it by knockout or points” but the Belgians believe it is all a dream as they “have not come to South Africa to lose”.
It makes for an intriguing fight, what with the two boxers boasting almost the same records - Lerena a 28-2 with 14 knockouts and Merhy 30-1 with 25 stoppages.
No wonder Berman is champing at the bit.
“I am really looking forward to this one. You know, I am not a fan of UFC, but with that sport no matter who goes into the cage you can never be sure who will win.
“But with boxing sometimes you seem to know the result before the fight because of their strengths. This weekend though, it is like a cage fight, you just can’t call it. It’s going to be very close. We have two excellent fighters who are evenly matched.”
And the big turnout for the weigh in bears testimony to the high anticipation for the fight.
“We had a major crowd turn out for the weigh-in because our fans know when a fight is the real deal. Oh and you know South Africans are brilliant people. Overseas when a visiting fighter goes up on the scales, he is almost always booed.
“But here, Merhy was warmly welcomed. But Lerena got a typical home crowd cheer that is sure going to be even more on fight night because he is a favourite at Emperor's.”
Berman says this is one of the biggest fights he's ever put together
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
