POLL | Do you think SA will win the Netball World Cup?

Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
All eyes are on the South African netball team and how they will navigate the Netball World Cup which started in Cape Town on Thursday.
Sixteen teams will compete over 10 days in the hope of being crowned champions.
The Netball Proteas open their campaign against Wales at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
