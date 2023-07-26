“Some of the hardest matches I’ve played in were when we played against ourselves as a squad — it’s the best preparation for us.”
Aussie Diamonds seek winning return to Cape Town for World Cup
Image: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
Australia returned to Cape Town at the weekend before the Netball World Cup with fond memories of their previous trip to the city.
The Diamonds cleaned up at the Netball Quad Series held at the same venue as this month’s event — the Cape Town International Convention Centre — earlier this year.
Comfortable wins in all their matches, against England, New Zealand and South Africa, saw World Netball’s top-ranked side walk away with a record seventh Quad Series title.
“We were lucky to experience Cape Town in January at the Quad Series,” Australian captain Liz Watson said.
“There was such a buzz and excitement around the town for netball then, so to bring the biggest netball event back there is super exciting.
“The crowds in Cape Town were amazing.”
The Aussie Diamonds are geared up to wow the South African crowds, having dominated the sport since narrowly losing to New Zealand by just one goal at the previous World Cup in Liverpool four years ago.
“The 2019 World Cup was devastating to come so close,” Watson said.
“I know how hard this squad and the coaches have worked in the past few years.”
Speaking about what has given her side the edge over their opposition in recent years, including at last year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where they claimed the gold medal, the captain said: “[I think it’s] our squad mentality.
“We are lucky to have such an incredible squad of athletes who push each other every time we are together.
“Though only 12 athletes are selected for the World Cup team, the success of this team is driven by the standard we have been able to set across the whole squad over the past few years.
