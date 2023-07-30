Captain Bongi Msomi was happy with the result against Sri Lanka but acknowledged there is room for improvement as the tournament gains momentum.
“I am happy to grab a win against Sri Lanka but there are a few things we wanted to work on. At every quarter coach Norma was giving us instructions on how to play.
“From what we put out tonight [Saturday], there are a few things we can take [away].”
Msomi acknowledged the crowd for creating an intimidating atmosphere at CTICC.
“The support from the fans is fantastic, not only for netball in the country but for the continent at large. We are hosting a World Cup and it is well-supported, people are coming in numbers and you can just feel the vibe out there.
“They are not there to just sit and watch but they are fully supporting and following the match, which is great. Walking into such a great vibe, where everyone is pumped up about the game and what we are doing is fantastic for our sport.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Proteas ‘have to play a lot smarter’, Plummer urges ahead of big Jamaica clash
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Norma Plummer has called on her Netball Proteas charges to “step up” in their the crucial Netball World Cup clash against Jamaica at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.
The Proteas made it two out of two with convincing wins over Wales and minnows Sri Lanka in their opening games on Friday and Saturday but face their toughest test against fourth-ranked Jamaica (6pm SA time).
The result of the match will have a bearing on how far South Africa will go in this tournament as points from the opening round carry through to the second group phase, and Plummer said her team need to play smarter.
“Sunday is a different game. Playing against Sri Lanka on Saturday was great but they are lower on the rankings. [Now] we have to step up to silver medallists from the Commonwealth Games.
Plummer was full of praise for a Jamaican team laden with players who turn out in the Australian Super Netball League.
“They have been around for a long time and seven of those players play in the Australian league which is the NBA of netball. We have to play a lot smarter tomorrow. It is a totally different game, different mindset.
“Winning the ball in the air with Shamera Sterling at the back end could be disastrous. You can get away with one or two but you are not going to get away with as many as we did against Sri Lanka. Technically, we have to be a lot sharper on how we approach the match.”
Captain Bongi Msomi was happy with the result against Sri Lanka but acknowledged there is room for improvement as the tournament gains momentum.
“I am happy to grab a win against Sri Lanka but there are a few things we wanted to work on. At every quarter coach Norma was giving us instructions on how to play.
“From what we put out tonight [Saturday], there are a few things we can take [away].”
Msomi acknowledged the crowd for creating an intimidating atmosphere at CTICC.
“The support from the fans is fantastic, not only for netball in the country but for the continent at large. We are hosting a World Cup and it is well-supported, people are coming in numbers and you can just feel the vibe out there.
“They are not there to just sit and watch but they are fully supporting and following the match, which is great. Walking into such a great vibe, where everyone is pumped up about the game and what we are doing is fantastic for our sport.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
Netball Proteas set sights on tough Jamaica after beating Wales and Sri Lanka
Netball Proteas coach Plummer to unleash Potgieter and Griesel who missed opening win over Wales
Netball Proteas overcome Wales to get World Cup campaign off to winning start
Netball SA says Jamaica have not opened a case with police after claims of theft at World Cup hotel
As she prepares to lead Netball Proteas at home World Cup, Bongi Msomi remembers how far she has come
WATCH: How the vibey Netball World Cup opening unfolded
New Zealand, Australia and Jamaica continue winning streak at Netball World Cup
Australia and Uganda get Netball World Cup campaigns off to winning start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos