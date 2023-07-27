EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

The Netball World Cup has been held every four years since its first tournament in 1963 in England. This is the 10th time South Africa will be participating. They were banned in six events during the apartheid era, from the 1971 World Cup (then called the World Netball Championship) to the 1991 tournament, returning in 1995 and finishing second. South Africa became the only African team to receive a medal at that competition.

There are 16 countries represented this year. Only three have been world champions in the tournament’s 60-year history: Australia have won 11 times, defending champions New Zealand have won on five occasions, and Trinidad and Tobago have won the trophy once.

Rules of the game

Netball is South Africa’s most popular women’s sport, with many of its foundations being laid at school level. Nearly half of the government schools in South Africa have netball courts, and it is formally played at about 8,500 schools.

Despite this, many people don’t know much about it, so let’s get you up to speed. The basic rules are:

* A netball match consists of four 15-minute quarters

* Every team can have five to seven players on the court at any time

* Players cannot hold the ball for more than three seconds, and they cannot take more than 1.5 steps when in possession of the ball

* The ball must go through the ringed hoop for a goal to be given

The court is divided into three sections, which are divided into two goal thirds and the centre. There are set positions in a netball team, which limit where the player can be on the court. These are: goal shooter, goal attack, wing attack, centre wing defence, goal defence and the goalkeeper.

The ball must be moved around the court by passing, and there are several different passes available to a player, such as the chest pass, bounce pass, lob, overhead pass and shoulder pass.

A goal is scored when the ball is passed to a player in the goal third who shoots the ball through their opponent’s goal ring. Only the goal shooter or goal attack can score goals in netball, and they must be within the semicircle when they shoot.

South Africa’s pride

The South African national netball team, also known as the Spar Proteas, is the leading netball team in Africa. The team is coached by Australian Norma Plummer, who has won the Netball World Cup both as a player and coach. In 2019, Plummer led the Spar Proteas to fourth place.

Plummer’s 2023 netball squad consists of a mix of youth and experience.