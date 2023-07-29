Sport

Netball Proteas coach Plummer to unleash Potgieter and Griesel who missed opening win over Wales

29 July 2023 - 09:25 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
South African centre Khanyisa Chawane in action during the 2023 Netball World Cup match against Wales at CTICC in Cape Town.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Netball Proteas coach Norma Plummer is set to unleash the vastly experienced duo of Lenize Potgieter and Izette Griesel in the second World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (4pm). 

South Africa began the tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre with a 61-50 win over Wales on Friday night without Potgieter and Griesel. 

After the win over Wales, Plummer explained that she left Potgieter out of the team because of a “niggle” and saved Griesel for clashes against Sri Lanka and Jamaica on Sunday. 

“She (Potgieter) had a niggle and we were not going to push her because there are more World Cup matches to come,” said Plummer, who was impressed by players in the opening win over Wales. 

“Wales is done and we have Sri Lanka on Saturday and Jamaica on Sunday. I would rather make sure she (Potgieter) is OK for battle and that helps in creating competition with Ine-Marí Venter and there is nothing wrong with that.

“I always want competition within the squad because it keeps everybody on their toes and working hard. We didn’t put Griesel against Wales, not for any other reason but because of the programme going forward.” 

Asked to reflect on their performance, captain Bongiwe Msomi said it was important to win the first game. 

“We spoke about how important it was to win the first game. There are a lot of things that are being said from outside but we have to focus as a group on what we need to do. 

“I don’t think that the aim was specifically to win against Wales but it was to have a great performance in every game we take on. We went into this game on the positive mindset because Wales are a great side that play good netball and credit must go to them. 

“There were a few times where we managed to set up a good press on their defence, we had a crack and there were some good performances which I am proud of. 

“We worked on certain things during our preparations period which I could see coming on the night in patches but consistency is going to be to be important going forward. It is good to start the tournament with a win and we will take this one.” 

Venter, who got an opportunity in the absence of more senior goal shooter Potgieter, said she was emotional during the singing of the national anthems. 

“I have been emotional since the morning because I missed the previous World Cup with injury and it felt like a new beginning and it was incredible.” 

