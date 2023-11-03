Sport

SA hockey teams on verge of qualifying for Paris Olympics

03 November 2023 - 21:01
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Keenan Horne on the charge for South African in their qualifying tournament semifinal against Ghana in Pretoria on Friday.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

South Africa’s men’s and women’s hockey teams stand on the brink of Olympic qualification after winning their semifinal matches at the continental tournament in Pretoria on Friday.

They both played Ghana and both won 7-0.

To secure their tickets to Paris 2024 the men need to beat Egypt in their final at Tuks on Sunday, while the women must get past Nigeria.

The women made quick work of Ghana, beating them 7-0 after leading 6-0 at the midway break.

Quanita Bobbs scored two of the goals, one from a penalty stroke and the other from open play. Tarryn Lombard, Kayla de Waal, Celia Seerane, Marie Louw and Bianca Wood also got on the scoresheet.

Earlier, the Nigerian women downed Kenya 1-0 in their playoff. South Africa beat Nigeria 4-0 in their pool clash.

Matthew Guise-Brown scored twice as the South African men won 7-0 in the late match on Friday night.

Ryan Julius, Nqobile Ntuli, Tevin Kok, Mustapha Cassiem and Jacques van Tonder also scored.

Egypt won 9-1 against Uganda, who went down 0-11 to South Africa in a pool match earlier in the week. Egypt beat Ghana 1-0 in their group encounter.

