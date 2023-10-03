Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi wants only the top Olympic athletes in Paris, but his request is late

Tough qualifying criteria doesn’t necessarily mean weaker codes will lift themselves up to the required standard

03 October 2023 - 22:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa reawakened a controversial relic at the weekend when he asked sports bodies to reconsider the size of the team to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | The natural talents of dogs, from sporting excellence to ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Englishmen are mad dogs? ‘Ruffian’ Farrell deserves a special ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the anticipation before the World Cup that’s the best part Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi Kodwa needs to KO clowns of Boxing SA urgently Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport

Latest

  1. Moodie ‘was almost not in WP mix’: youth coach on Bok star’s meteoric rise Sport
  2. With lineage from the Royal House of Pirates, Mokwena faces emotional cup final Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi wants only the top Olympic athletes in Paris, but his ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Lambie seals Bok victory over All Blacks Sport
  5. Sundowns-PSL issue a staring contest of soccer boss heavyweights Sport

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze