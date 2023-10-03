Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Zizi wants only the top Olympic athletes in Paris, but his request is late
Tough qualifying criteria doesn’t necessarily mean weaker codes will lift themselves up to the required standard
03 October 2023 - 22:02
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa reawakened a controversial relic at the weekend when he asked sports bodies to reconsider the size of the team to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.