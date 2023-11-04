Sport

WATCH LIVE | Springboks Victory Tour - Webb Ellis Cup - Durban

04 November 2023 - 08:42 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Springboks take their national Webb Ellis Cup tour to Durban, KwaZulu-Natal,  Cape Town was a hive of activity as the World Champions graced the streets with their presence. 

