WATCH | Joburg boisterous as it awaits the Boks

02 November 2023 - 14:29 By Marc Strydom, Mahlatse Mphahlele and Thabo Tshabalala
Supporters await the Springboks' 2023 Rugby World Cup trophy tour on the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

As the Springboks' first leg of their trophy tour in Gauteng continued on Thursday, Johannesburg was already in characteristically boisterous mood and its streets filling in anticipation long before the world champions' arrival.

The Boks, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, were greeted by huge crowds as they toured Pretoria with the Webb Ellis Cup in the morning before continuing to Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.

The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.

The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

