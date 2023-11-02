WATCH | Joburg boisterous as it awaits the Boks
As the Springboks' first leg of their trophy tour in Gauteng continued on Thursday, Johannesburg was already in characteristically boisterous mood and its streets filling in anticipation long before the world champions' arrival.
The Boks, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, were greeted by huge crowds as they toured Pretoria with the Webb Ellis Cup in the morning before continuing to Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.
The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.
The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
Parktown Boys High School and Helpmekaar Kollege learners waiting for the Springboks in Parktown. pic.twitter.com/Ba0VUWfI1E— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
WATCH | Kenni from Johannesburg explains why she is @FNBSA Bank City celebrating the #Springboks.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ncGdDSukA0— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | It’s green and gold @FNBSA Bank City and the 🇿🇦 is flying high.#Springboks @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tdCPyOMXsf— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | More people arriving at @FNBSA to celebrate the #Springboks .@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Ob8Aa0fpsS— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | Jonathan Jacobs who has been at the @FNBSA Bank City since 09:00 am says this is a happy moment for him.#Springboks @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/lauCAz2q92— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | At 12:31 scenes from @FNBSA Bank City in the Johannesburg as hundreds of South Africans await the arrive of the #Springboks. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/LZhPjrKrxX— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023