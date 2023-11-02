The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, the Springboks, kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
The tour will wrap up at Soccer City in Soweto later in the day but with stops at various points across Joburg.
The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.
WATCH LIVE | Springboks' victory tour
Courtesy: SABC News
The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, the Springboks, kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.
The tour will wrap up at Soccer City in Soweto later in the day but with stops at various points across Joburg.
The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.
MORE
The Springboks are back! 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrive in SA
WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo
Springbok victory tour: Here's where you can see the team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos