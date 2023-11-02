Rugby

WATCH LIVE | Springboks' victory tour

02 November 2023 - 08:43 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, the Springboks, kick off their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

The tour will wrap up at Soccer City in Soweto later in the day but with stops at various points across Joburg.

The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.

The Springboks are back! 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrive in SA

The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, touch down at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo

The Springboks returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springbok victory tour: Here's where you can see the team

South African Rugby has released the routes of the Springboks' victory tour, which kicks off on Thursday in Johannesburg, Soweto and Pretoria, before ...
News
1 day ago
