WATCH LIVE | Springboks' Cape Town victory tour with Webb Ellis Cup

03 November 2023 - 09:40
The Springboks are taking their national Webb Ellis Cup tour to Cape Town today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the four-time world champions in Pretoria on Thursday morning before the squad toured Johannesburg and departed for Cape Town in the evening.

