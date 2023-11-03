The Springboks are taking their national Webb Ellis Cup tour to Cape Town today.
President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the four-time world champions in Pretoria on Thursday morning before the squad toured Johannesburg and departed for Cape Town in the evening.
WATCH LIVE | Springboks’ Cape Town victory tour with Webb Ellis Cup
