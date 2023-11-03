South Africa

WATCH | ‘Elizabedi’ fan meets the Springboks

03 November 2023 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
The Springboks' 'Elizabedi' fan met some of the players on Friday.
Image: Mzwandile Stick Instagram

The young Springbok fan who went viral for his hilarious nickname for Eben Etzebeth has met some of the victorious players. 

Mzwandile Stick, the Springboks' backline coach, posted an image on his Instagram page this morning showing him posing with the youngster.

He commented: “My video of the year #ELIZABEDI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ungambambi 🙏🙏.”

The viral video shared on the TikTok account of @Iwa_ziii shows a young fan watching the Springboks take on France in the nail-biting quarter-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He screams “Elizabedi” in reference to Etzebeth when the number 4 scores a crucial try.

Since the video was shared, the funny nickname has stuck, even seeing Bok captain Siya Kolisi calling Etzebeth by the name.

