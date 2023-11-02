Rugby

IN PICS | Boks Victory Tour

02 November 2023 - 18:59 By TimesLIVE
The Springboks, winners of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, have commenced their national Webb Ellis Trophy tour. They started at Pretoria’s Union Buildings this morning.

The tour will culminate at Soccer City in Soweto, after making several stops throughout Johannesburg during the day.

On Friday, the trophy tour will move to Cape Town, then Durban on Saturday, and finally, East London on Sunday.

