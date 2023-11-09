Bradbury in four-way lead after first round at Sun City

Englishman Dan Bradbury hit an eagle on his last hole for a six-under-par 66 and a four-way share of the lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Thursday.

Bradbury tops the leaderboard with Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, who overcame a poor start to set the early pace, Swede Vincent Norrman and Max Homa from the United States in the tournament dubbed Africa’s major.

The 24-year-old Bradbury got off to a blistering start with four birdies in his first six holes but then dropped a shot before the turn.

He saved the best for last with the eagle on the par five ninth, having started his round off the 10th tee.