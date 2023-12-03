Sport

Ashleigh Buhai doubles up in Australia with second straight Open crown

03 December 2023 - 15:42 By SPORT STAFF
Ashleigh Buhai poses with the Patricia Bridges Bowl after winning the Women's ISPS HANDA Australian Open for the second straight time.
Image: Andy Cheung/Getty Images

South African Ashleigh Buhai defended her Australian Open crown by a single shot in Sydney on Sunday morning, despite shooting a three-over-par 75 in the final round.

The 2022 British Open champion’s nine-under-par total was enough to see off local star Minjee Lee, who fired a three-under-par 69. 

