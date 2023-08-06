Blast from the past: Buhai holds her nerve to win British Open playoff
Today in SA sport history: August 7
06 August 2023 - 19:50
1948 — Vic Toweel, who would go on to become South Africa’s only undisputed world boxing champion, is rated as one of South Africa’s best medal chances at the London Olympics. But he loses a controversial decision to Arnoldo Parés of Argentina in the first round of the bantamweight competition. Had Toweel won, his next opponent would have been Australia’s Jimmy Carruthers, who later handed the South African his first professional defeat while relieving him of his crown. Carruthers beat Parés, but he was unfit to fight Hungarian Tibor Csik in the next round. Csik went on to win the bantamweight gold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.