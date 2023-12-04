Renowned sports journo and 2010 comms head Jermaine Craig dies

Respected sports journalist and former 2010 Fifa World Cup bid and local organising committee (LOC) communications head Jermaine Craig has died.
Craig's family confirmed his death in a statement, saying he collapsed at a gym on Monday morning and was taken to a hospital in Sandton.
“The family of Jermaine Craig is saddened to inform you of his passing this morning,” the statement read.
“Jermaine collapsed while at gym and was rushed to the Sandton Mediclinic where efforts to revive him failed.
“Information regarding funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep [Craig's wife] Michelle, [his sons] Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s mom and the rest of the family in your prayers.
“The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time.”
Craig worked for The Star newspaper for many years as a senior sports reporter during a journalism career in which he won numerous awards and later served in an editorial capacity.
When he left journalism, Craig worked for the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup and 2010 World Cup LOC in various roles in media, including as head of communications.
At the time of his death Craig was a media officer for the Confederation of African Football (Caf), where he worked at Mamelodi Sundowns matches and was a consultant for a number of companies.
Apart from working for The Star, Craig was a former editor of The Argus and GM of sport for the Independent Newspapers group.
As MD at his agency, Craig Communications, the former journalist also worked as a consultant to teams, companies and entities, including Kaizer Chiefs, NBA Africa, 4Racing, the African Football League and Arena Holdings.
