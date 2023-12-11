Sport

Plummer happy she’s leaving Proteas in better place after tight series in England

11 December 2023 - 13:54
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Proteas coach Norma Plummer during the Netball World Cup 2023 fifth/sixth-place match against Uganda at Cape Town International Convention Centre in August.
Proteas coach Norma Plummer during the Netball World Cup 2023 fifth/sixth-place match against Uganda at Cape Town International Convention Centre in August.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

Veteran coach Norma Plummer believes she is leaving the Spar Proteas in a better place despite ending her second stint with the national netball team after a series defeat to England.

The highly respected Australian tactician, who was rehired by Netball South Africa a year ago to lead the side in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August, led the team for the last time on South Africa's tour of England in the Vitality Netball Series.

Plummer, 79, who steered the Proteas to a sixth-place finish in the 2023 World Cup, has retired from the sport.

South Africa lost the series in England 2-1. The Proteas put up a good fight as the three-match series was decided in Sunday's final game, which Plummer’s women lost 53-50.

“I have had the privilege of working with the best bunch of players in this South African team,” said Plummer, whose first stint with the Proteas was between 2015 and 2019.

“It is unfortunate we did not win the series, but I can assure you we have built something and I can only hope the team grows from here.

“I’d like to wish the team well and thank them for a great second stint. The time is now for Netball South Africa and netball in South Africa to grow.”

In an incredibly tight series the Proteas lost the opening game by three points (54-51) and won the second match by two points (61-59).

READ MORE:

Australia's Matildas back netballers in pay dispute, says striker Simon

The Australian national women's soccer team can "empathise" with the country's netballers in their fight for pay and conditions they "truly deserve", ...
Sport
1 week ago

Netball Proteas squad for England series announced

Netball South Africa has announced the Proteas squad that will take on England in a three-match Test series in Manchester and Nottingham next month.
Sport
2 weeks ago

'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup bid

The government’s reluctance to provide guarantees and a breakdown in relations between South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | After Boks, Banyana and Sundowns, up to Proteas to cap stunning year for SA sport in 2023

Not forgetting South Africa staged two World Cups in 2023
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'He is like a young brother,’ says Chiefs boss Motaung as they offer help to ... Soccer
  2. Hamza and Piedt give Conrad something to smile about Cricket
  3. Proteas rookies need to find their feet quickly says skipper Markram Cricket
  4. Some Caf concern for Sundowns as they draw at home against Pyramids Soccer
  5. ‘When it’s 15 wins we can talk’: Johnson stays grounded as Chiefs win again Soccer

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism