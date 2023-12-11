Veteran coach Norma Plummer believes she is leaving the Spar Proteas in a better place despite ending her second stint with the national netball team after a series defeat to England.
The highly respected Australian tactician, who was rehired by Netball South Africa a year ago to lead the side in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August, led the team for the last time on South Africa's tour of England in the Vitality Netball Series.
Plummer, 79, who steered the Proteas to a sixth-place finish in the 2023 World Cup, has retired from the sport.
South Africa lost the series in England 2-1. The Proteas put up a good fight as the three-match series was decided in Sunday's final game, which Plummer’s women lost 53-50.
Plummer happy she’s leaving Proteas in better place after tight series in England
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images
“I have had the privilege of working with the best bunch of players in this South African team,” said Plummer, whose first stint with the Proteas was between 2015 and 2019.
“It is unfortunate we did not win the series, but I can assure you we have built something and I can only hope the team grows from here.
“I’d like to wish the team well and thank them for a great second stint. The time is now for Netball South Africa and netball in South Africa to grow.”
In an incredibly tight series the Proteas lost the opening game by three points (54-51) and won the second match by two points (61-59).
