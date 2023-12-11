Politics

LISTEN | ANC being ‘bewitched’ to weaken it, says Mbalula, again vows to end load-shedding, joblessness

11 December 2023 - 13:39
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says 'people who will defeat the ANC are not yet born'. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ANC’s political opponents are “bewitching” his party.

Listen to Mbalula:

He told a crowd they should defend “the people’s movement”.

“2024 is our 2024. We are going to defend freedom and we will defeat our enemies”.

Mbalula claimed more than R1bn has been raised as part of efforts to defeat the ANC, alleging opponents of the ruling party are on a mission to bribe ANC veterans such as Mavuso Msimang, who recently left the party.

“They are forming a lot of political parties to defeat the ANC. They put in a lot of money to support this project. Roger Jardine is a project and that project will be defeated,” he said.

Former FirstRand Group chairperson Roger Jardine launched his political party, Change Starts Now, on Sunday.

Mbalula said their opponents are trying to take the country back and fight social transformation.

“People who will defeat the ANC are not yet born. What will defeat the ANC is to allow wrong things to happen in our organisation and we fold our arms.

“We’ll never be defeated by the EFF. It is very weak. [EFF leader Julius Malema] is selling you dreams thinking he’ll enter the Union Buildings. Never, it won’t happen.”

Mbalula then repeated promises the ANC has been making for years about youth job creation, water delivery and load-shedding. Despite the promises it seems the party has not yet found the formula to tackle joblessness and rolling power cuts, which it had vowed to end by this month.

