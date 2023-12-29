So Bedingham, who made his first class debut in 2013, is largely unknown. But that maiden Test innings would have gained him plenty of new fans.
Conrad implores South Africans to make noise about the Proteas
There is merit in Shukri Conrad’s call for South Africans to celebrate the country's cricket talent in the same way they do those of the Proteas’ opponents.
The Proteas head coach was buoyant in the wake of the innings and 32-run defeat his team inflicted on the star-studded Indian line-up in the first Test at Centurion.
The size of the win and India’s capitulation were stunning, but spoke volumes for outstanding Test match play by South Africa from two of their best players — outgoing batter Dean Elgar and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada — as well as younger, less known members of the side, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger.
Both made their debuts at Centurion, with Burger finishing the match with seven wickets while Bedingham scored 56, sharing a 131-run fourth wicket partnership with Elgar.
It was an innings rich in stunning stroke-play and one Conrad believes is a harbinger of things to come from the 29-year-old, who was a schoolboy prodigy at Wynberg Boys High.
“We drool over a lot of players internationally. Maybe it’s time to start drooling over our own players and David is someone we can drool over,” Conrad said.
Citing a tweet a few years ago by well-known Indian broadcaster Harsha Bhogle, regarding what he claimed was a draining talent pool, Conrad said South Africa proved it was still capable of producing players.
“For far too long, and this not being windgat, we are too humble as a group. We so easily talk up other players and we don’t give our players enough credit. A bit like the debutants, a bit like Dean, these guys were absolutely phenomenal.”
To be fair to the viewing public, domestic cricket for the most part exists in a void, only followed by cricket tragics, because it’s not broadcast on TV or radio.
Access lately can be found through streaming services online, but Cricket SA and most provincial affiliates do little to market that.
It is encouraging that ticket sales for the New Year’s Test in Cape Town are apparently healthy.
It will be the first time in three years that one of the marquee sports events on the calendar will have crowds again and, certainly among the Proteas players, there has long been excitement at the prospect of playing at Newlands.
So while Indian captain Rohit Sharma says his team will be “up for it” in the second Test, so will the Proteas.
The players revelled in the support they received at SuperSport Park and that will be turned up a few notches in Cape Town.
As much as ensuring India’s record of having not won a Test series here served as a strong source of motivation, the additional goal of a series win will drive them in Cape Town.
“A series win is special, especially against teams such as India. We can then send Dean off properly. That would be the cherry on the cake,” said Conrad.
Elgar will also captain the Proteas in his final Test after Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a hamstring strain.
Zubayr Hamza takes Bavuma’s place in the squad.
