Athlete Nkosikhona “Pitbull” Mhlakwana has revealed his plans for the upcoming season where he is going to start with the shorter distances before progressing to the major and longer events.
One of his targets is the Comrades Marathon, which reverts to the up run this year and he plans to better his previous performance from his debut race in 2019.
His preparations, for what is expected to be a gruelling campaign, this week received a boost when he signed a contract renewal with Hollywood Athletics Club (HAC).
“I am mentally and physically prepared for the 2024 running season, this year is unique and we must approach things differently,” said Mhlakwana, who was one of the standout performers on the domestic scene last season.
Mhlakwana reveals plans for the season after re-signing with Hollywood Athletics Club
Image: Hollywood Athletics Club.
Athlete Nkosikhona “Pitbull” Mhlakwana has revealed his plans for the upcoming season where he is going to start with the shorter distances before progressing to the major and longer events.
One of his targets is the Comrades Marathon, which reverts to the up run this year and he plans to better his previous performance from his debut race in 2019.
His preparations, for what is expected to be a gruelling campaign, this week received a boost when he signed a contract renewal with Hollywood Athletics Club (HAC).
“I am mentally and physically prepared for the 2024 running season, this year is unique and we must approach things differently,” said Mhlakwana, who was one of the standout performers on the domestic scene last season.
Swing back to tighter measures for trans athletes
Over the last two editions of the Two Oceans Marathon, Mhlakwana has secured podium finishes, but despite success in Cape Town, this year he wants to focus on the Runified City 50km in Gqeberha.
“We are excited to have him re-sign with the club and our goal is to continually elevate our runners, ensuring they are serious contenders at every race. These are exciting times for Hollywood Athletics Club,” said club chair Greg Glossop.
Mhlakwana traversed mountains of Lesotho seeking Two Oceans win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos