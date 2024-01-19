Sport

WATCH | ‘Will Bafana beat Namibia?’ — ‘Arena Sports Show’ dissects must-win Afcon clash

19 January 2024 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE sports team
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Sikou Niakate of Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 2024.
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Sikou Niakate of Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 2024.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In this second episode of the Arena Sports Show we build up to Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Namibia on Sunday. Watch it below. 

Tune in for fresh episodes every week on the SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE websites. 

 

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting new Arena Sports Show. Stream the latest episode now.

Bold and daring, this weekly web series is hosted by Vision View Sports Radio’s Clauiee Grace Mpanza. TimesLIVE sports reporter Mahlatse Mphahlele and well-known sports commentator Sizwe Mabena are regular fixtures on the guest list, which will also feature former and current players, coaches and other experts. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | 'Arena Sports Show' kicks off with build-up to Bafana's Afcon opener

SPONSORED | Experts will dissect the major talking points behind every match during this exciting weekly sports series — stream the first episode now
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas calls for support for Bafana at Afcon

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas has called on South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they prepare for their must-win Africa Cup ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana players remain confident and focused ahead of crucial clash with Namibia

Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from a lot of South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup Soccer
  2. Bafana players remain confident and focused ahead of crucial clash with Namibia Soccer
  3. Lionel Messi, Aitana Bonmati win Fifa The Best awards Soccer
  4. Sundowns midfielder Bathusi Aubaas calls for support for Bafana at Afcon Soccer
  5. Andre Onana training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal Soccer

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted