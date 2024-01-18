Soccer

Bafana players remain confident and focused ahead of crucial clash with Namibia

18 January 2024 - 19:17
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena is challenged by Sikou Niakate of Mali during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on 16 January 2024.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from a lot of South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players remain upbeat and focused on the mission at hand.

Bafana kicked off their tournament with a 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday in Ivory Coast, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of their second game of the group stages.

With two games left to play in the group stages, Bafana’s chances of making the round of 16 are still very much alive.

But to keep those chances alive, SA will need to get a positive result against neighbours Namibia, who are fired up after the great start they had in the tournament by beating Tunisia.

Speaking from Ivory Coast, Bafana midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the fixture against Namibia.    

Mokoena has emphasised the need to be clinical in front of goal, as he believes that was part of their problems against Mali.

Bafana were awarded a penalty in the first half, but star player Percy Tau couldn’t give SA a crucial head start as he missed it.

“I watched the game [against Mali] and I feel that we could have done better. But we still have another opportunity to do better in the second game.

“I think we just need to be clinical, if we get one chance, we must score and close the game. That’s all we have to do.”

Sithole echoed Mokoena’s sentiments and reflected how their failure to match Mali’s physicality led them to lose the clash.

“I think we need to win the game to be on the safe side, a win can be more than enough for us,” Sithole said.

“The first game was more difficult because the opponent knew what our strengths were, but I think in the first half we dominated the game.

“Coming to the second half, I think the changes that they made were able to make their team better.

“I think they were more aggressive in the second half and that helped them control the game.” 

The southern Africa derby will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday (10pm, SA time).

