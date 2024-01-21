Sport

Van Zyl and Leeto big winners at Hollywood Athletics Club awards

21 January 2024 - 11:29
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cian Oldknow (middle) was named newcomer of the year at the Hollywood Athletics Club awards.
Cian Oldknow (middle) was named newcomer of the year at the Hollywood Athletics Club awards.
Image: Hollywood Athletics Club

Runners Matthews Leeto and Irvette van Zyl were named the male and female athletes of the year at Hollywood Athletics Club's inaugural awards in Johannesburg on Saturday. 

Leeto, one of the standout performers on the highly competitive domestic scene last year, said he is ready to go again this season. 

“It's an honour to be recognised by my club in this manner and this gives me the confidence to strive for even greater achievements this year,” said Leeto. 

Van Zyl got the nod in the women’s section for her remarkable comeback to the road and winning the Soweto Marathon and the other notable award recipient was Cian Oldknow. 

Mhlakwana reveals plans for season after re-signing with Hollywood Athletics Club

Athlete Nkosikhona “Pitbull” Mhlakwana has revealed his plans for the upcoming season where he is going to start with the shorter distances before ...
Sport
3 days ago

Oldknow, who won the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban 10km run, was awarded the moment of the year award and was also announced as the newcomer of the year. 

Club spokesperson George Sithole expressed satisfaction with the performances of elite runners last season and challenged them to do better this season. 

“We are happy with the performances of our elite and social runners. We thank our sponsor for allowing us to institute these awards,” Sithole said. 

READ MORE

Gerda Steyn knocks more than a minute off her SA marathon record

Gerda Steyn took more than a minute off her South African women’s marathon record, clocking 2hr 24min 03sec in Valencia on Sunday morning.
Sport
1 month ago

Scottish runner banned for a year for using vehicle in ultra-marathon

Long distance runner Joasia Zakrzewski was banned for 12 months by a UK athletics disciplinary body on Wednesday for riding a car during an 80km race ...
Sport
2 months ago

Ukraine athletes risk becoming ‘Russian propaganda’ after IOC decision

The IOC said on Friday Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris Olympics can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Should Bafana Bafana be stopped from participating in tournaments? Soccer
  2. Van Zyl and Leeto big winners at Hollywood Athletics Club awards Sport
  3. Champions Senegal steam into Afcon last 16 with 3-1 win over Cameroon Soccer
  4. Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. SA's Du Plessis outpoints Strickland to take UFC middleweight title Sport

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted