Sport

Sabalenka hails coaches for adding madness to her method in Oz triumph

28 January 2024 - 09:41 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after on Sunday winning Saturday's 2024 Australian Open final at Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens in Melbourne.
Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after on Sunday winning Saturday's 2024 Australian Open final at Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens in Melbourne.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka won her second Australian Open title in emphatic style on Saturday and hailed her team of coaches for making life a little “crazy” off the court to ease the pressure that comes with elite level tennis.

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title after pummelling China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to win her second major crown.

The manner of her romp to the title without giving up a set will send out a warning to her rivals that the days when her on-court meltdowns threatened to undermine her undoubted talent are long gone.

Her relaxed attitude has been reflected in her new prematch ritual at this event — signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen — while warm-up routines now involve balloons and co-ordinated dances.

“I think it's all about having fun and enjoying the process. We always doing a lot of crazy stuff with the team,” Sabalenka said.

“I don't know. It's helped me to stay focused on court because there's enough pressure on the court, and off the court we're just trying to keep it simple, keep it fun and make sure that all of us enjoy the process.”

Sabalenka jokingly put the blame on her team after she was thrashed in the Brisbane final three weeks ago.

Having become ruthlessly effective in Melbourne, she said she was happy to be a different person on and off the court.

“Because if I would be the same person that I'm on the court off the court, I think I wouldn't have my team around me,” the 25-year-old said with a smile. “I think I would be alone.

Sabalenka overpowers Zheng to retain Australian Open crown

Aryna Sabalenka continued to be an irrepressible force at the Australian Open as she powered to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen ...
Sport
19 hours ago

“Yeah, it takes me so much time to become who I am right now on court, to have this control over myself, and to understand myself better.

“It's been a long journey. I just said it like I'm going to retire after today. But no, too early. Can still do something else.”

Sabalenka, who briefly took the world number one ranking from Iga Swiatek last year, said having two Grand Slam titles would only boost her confidence now.

“I just have this knowing that all my life it wasn't, like, wasting of time and I was doing the right thing.

“I'm where I'm meant to be, so that's really important.”

One of Sabalenka's first calls after winning the title was to her family and she joked that a minor argument had already broken out.

“I spoke to my mom and there's already a fight about where the trophy is going,” Sabalenka said with a laugh. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Sensational Sinner dethrones Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner downed defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday to hand the top seed a first defeat at his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Melbourne Park will crown a new king

Jannik Sinner has sprinted past opponents at the Australian Open in his quest for a maiden Grand Slam but could end up running a marathon in the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

China's Zheng books maiden Grand Slam final berth at Australian Open

China's Zheng Qinwen ended the fairytale run of qualifier Dayana Yastremska at the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-4 6-4 victory to reach her ...
Sport
2 days ago

Superb Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka took a big step towards retaining her Australian Open crown by beating American fourth seed Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 6-4 in a thriller on ...
Sport
2 days ago

High noon in Melbourne sees Sinner gunning for Djokovic

Jannik Sinner seemed to have Novak Djokovic's number at the end of last year when he beat the Serb twice in 11 days but the Italian knows facing the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kyrgios makes himself unavailable for Paris Olympics

Nick Kyrgios said he would not represent Australia at the Paris Olympics this year, even if he is fit, because of the way he had been treated ahead ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bok plans remain on track despite Rassie Erasmus' hospitalisation Rugby
  2. UFC champ Dricus du Plessis stands by comments that SA government is 'worst in ... Sport
  3. No new rift with Andre Onana, insists Cameroon coach Rigobert Song Soccer
  4. Rassie Erasmus recovering in hospital after burns sustained in freak accident Rugby
  5. Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson provides update on Luke Fleurs’ progress Soccer

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia breaks down Morocco Afcon clash
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...