Sabalenka hails coaches for adding madness to her method in Oz triumph

Aryna Sabalenka won her second Australian Open title in emphatic style on Saturday and hailed her team of coaches for making life a little “crazy” off the court to ease the pressure that comes with elite level tennis.

The Belarusian became the first woman since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the title after pummelling China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to win her second major crown.

The manner of her romp to the title without giving up a set will send out a warning to her rivals that the days when her on-court meltdowns threatened to undermine her undoubted talent are long gone.

Her relaxed attitude has been reflected in her new prematch ritual at this event — signing the bald head of her performance coach in marker pen — while warm-up routines now involve balloons and co-ordinated dances.