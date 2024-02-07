Inspirational Tahir puts Super Kings on the brink of spot in SA20 final

By the time Imran Tahir had unleashed his inner Jonty Rhodes for the second time on Wednesday evening, the outcome of this SA20 eliminator was a fait accompli.

Tahir, all 44 years of him, with his highlighted hair tied in a bun and his beard ever so carefully cropped energised his teammates and this — for a mid week match — reasonable crowd, to continue the Joburg Super Kings late resurgence in the competition.

The defeated the Paarl Royals by nine wickets, chasing down a well below par target of 139 with 40 balls to spare.

Tahir started his session of magic with a tumbling catch, running back from short fine leg, putting in a late dive as the ball dropped over his shoulder to end the innings of Mitchell van Buuren in the third over.