Baartman has DSG in a tangle to send Sunrisers back to SA20 final

Four wickets by Ottniel Baartman were enough to seal a second consecutive final berth for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape when they beat Durban’s Super Giants by 51 runs in Qualifier 1 of the SA20 playoffs at Newlands on Tuesday.

Baartman, whose performance earned him the player-of-the-match award, claimed four wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs as DSG were all out for 106 as SEC booked their spot in Saturday’s final at the same venue.

Restricting SEC to 157/8, DSG’s run chase got off to a stuttering start as they lost Tony de Zorzi (2) as Marco Jansen made the early breakthrough.

Baartman removed Matthew Breetzke (3) before a stunning one-handed grab by SEC skipper Aiden Markram sent Jon Jon Smuts back to the dugout for a duck as DSG slipped to 13/3, eventually ending the power play on 18/3.

Quinton de Kock and Wiaan Mulder took the Durban side past 50 with two boundaries in the 11th over by Liam Dawson.