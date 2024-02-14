Sport

Rare Test outing offers Wolvaardt chance to rekindle form with bat

14 February 2024 - 16:21
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Laura Wolvaardt hopes a change in format will provide a change in fortune as she looks ahead to a rare Test match for the Proteas women's team in Perth.
Laura Wolvaardt hopes a change in format will provide a change in fortune as she looks ahead to a rare Test match for the Proteas women's team in Perth.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Besides her own unusually poor form, South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt will also be have to carefully manage her players, with temperature gauges forecast to hit 40ºC during the one-off Test against Australia in Perth. 

The WACA, which will host the historic match — the first in the Test format for the Proteas women against Australia — will be like a furnace, with temperatures expected to hit 42ºC on the opening day Thursday, 36ºC on Saturday and 40ºC again on the final day, on Sunday.

“Our recovery will be key, we’re not used to going back to back to back, so the physical and mental aspects will be difficult, but we will have to deal with it,” said Wolvaardt. 

The heatwave that has impacted the Western Australian capital will be a challenge for both teams, of course, and will affect the decision at the toss, with Wolvaardt and her counterpart Alyssa Healy having to take into account the physical demands on their bowlers especially, and needing to keep them fresh for a final day where temperatures are going to be very high. 

“I think the heat is going to be a big factor on concentration levels and that resilience factor as well,” said Healy. “We are fit enough to handle that. We spent the last little bit over in the east coast where it’s ridiculously humid, so coming over here for the dry heat is a little bit of a relief in a way,” she said on match eve. We’ll have everything in place from a high performance point of view, to make sure we get the best out of everyone and we’ll manage ourselves as well.”

South Africa will keep a close eye on Marizanne Kapp, who has had problems previously in the heat and had to skip a T20 World Cup semifinal in 2020 in Sydney because of a heart condition. Kapp’s training has been carefully managed in the build-up and should she bowl, it’s likely Wolvaardt will use her in very short spells. 

As for her own form, Wolvaardt was hoping the change in format and the shift from east to west coast, would bring a change in fortune. “I had a good couple of days in the nets to fix the small technical areas that have me nicking off the whole time,” she said.

Wolvaardt has made one half-century in six innings across the T20 and ODI series’. “Conditions in the ODIs were challenging, the ball was swinging around. It might do a bit more here but at least I have more time to get into good positions, leave the ball, and hopefully I can spend more time out there and hopefully it takes just one or two shots and I’ll be back.”

READ MORE

Kapp stays part of Proteas' Test plans Down Under

Tazmin Brits and 19-year-old Ayanda Hlubi are among six new players called up to the Proteas Women’s Test squad for the one-off match against ...
Sport
5 days ago

Moreeng to continue as stand-in coach for Proteas women's tour to Australia

Cricket SA looks set to extend Hilton Moreeng’s contract by another four months as the organisation struggles to find the right candidate to fill the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Career-best from courageous Kapp not enough for Proteas

Marizanne Kapp praised the Proteas women’s fighting spirit, but bemoaned some basic errors which cost them victory in the third T20 International ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Captaincy keeps Wolvaardt in control

Laura Wolvaardt says captaining the Proteas is “something that could fit moving forward.”
Sport
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We knew Bafana were arriving at 4am and the place would be empty’: EFF leader ... Soccer
  2. ‘Ask the players’, says Safa president Jordaan on Bafana’s Afcon bonuses Soccer
  3. ‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster Soccer
  4. More schedule challenges for SA20 in the next year: Graeme Smith Cricket
  5. WATCH | Fans greet Bafana on their return from Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home
Gwede Mantashe defends cadre deployment and will continue to do so