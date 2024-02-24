Sport

Top boxing official gunned down in his driveway

24 February 2024 - 14:15
David Isaacson Sports reporter
The tournament was postponed twice in the past week. Stock photo
Image: SUPPLIED

Boxing South Africa (BSA) CFO Kenneth Mamosadi was shot dead outside his home in Pretoria by two assailants on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said in a brief statement that the victim was in his driveway when he was shot at 10.45pm. 

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was approached by two men who shot at him before they drove away in a white Renault.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

The murder comes as sport minister Zizi Kodwa was trying to stabilise the troubled BSA.

On Friday Kodwa appointed acting CEO Mandla Ntlanganiso as the accounting authority to ensure that the business of fighting could proceed legally.

BSA has been without a board since December after a group of promoters won a court interdict against the executive appointed by Kodwa.

BSA, responsible for professional boxing, was left pretty much penniless by the previous board.

