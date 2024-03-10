Sport

Morais stars as Petro de Luanda down Cape Town Tigers

10 March 2024 - 22:22 By Anathi Wulushe at SunBet Arena
Yanick Moreira of Petro de Luanda is challenged by Somusa Mthembu of Cape Town Tigers during the 2024 BAL Season 4 match at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 10, 2024
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Petro de Luanda captain Carlos Morais led from the front in his side's 100-88 win over Cape Town Tigers in their Basketball Africa League Kalahari Conference group fixture at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Sunday.

The loss was second for the home side and Angola's most decorated player Morais was the chief destroyer with a five-star performance scoring 17 points while picking up eight rebounds.

His teammate Glofate Buiamba also finished with the same points. 

Like in the previous game against Dynamo, the Tigers had a nervy start, conceding the first two points straight from the tip-off.

That sparked some concerns from the onlookers fearing it would be a case of déjà vu from the Dynamo game.

To erase those worries Storm Gilchrist opened the home side's account from the free-throw line.

From then, the visitors took control and forced head coach Flosh Ngwenya to call the first timeout of the game to settle the nerves from his side, who were trailing 13-4.

The crowd rallied the home team with chants of ‘Let’s go Tigers’ but the side could not spark a response or formulate a plan to halt the Angolan bullet train.

The Tigers were also let down by poor discipline, conceding 15 fouls from the first quarter which hamstrung them every time they were gathering momentum.

Petro’s skipper Carlos Morais' eight points helped his side to a 31-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Samkelo Cele’s 10 points and Ngor Mayang’s 11 pioneered a Tigers comeback in the second quarter.

They clawed their way back and closed the gap with a combination of dominance inside the paint and three-pointers.

They improved their field goal ratio to 36.7% and went 38.5% from the outside the arc.

Despite the Tigers' roar, Morais was unbothered adding five to his first-quarter score ensuring his side had a 47-42 advantage at halftime.

The 16-time Angolan league champions continued their paint dominance in the second stanza.

They erupted in the third quarter adding 20 points, dousing any hope of a comeback from the home side.

Petro headed into the final quarter 77-62 ahead with the SA faithful silent in the stands.

They continued the onslaught in the fourth quarter adding 23 points and claimed a fairly comfortable win. 

The Tigers will have to regroup quickly ahead of the game of Tuesday's game against FUS Rabat.

And double-figure scores from Cartier Diarra, Cele, Billy Preston and Mayang will be something they will build on in their offence homework. 

Earlier in the day, Burundi’s Dynamo Basketball Club forfeited their game against Morocco’s FUS Rabat Basketball only hours before the third match of the conference was due to start on Sunday after refusing to comply with the league’s rules governing jersey and uniform requirements.

DispatchLIVE

Toothless Tigers battered by devastating Dynamo in BAL opener

Blinded by the bright lights and weighed down by the expectations of playing on home soil, the Cape Town Tigers lost their opening game in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Burundi’s Dynamo forfeit Basketball Africa game due to ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo

Burundi's Dynamo BBC have forfeited their game against Morocco's FUS Rabat at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on Sunday after refusing to comply with the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

NBA wants basketball to be the biggest sport in SA

While some may dismiss it as ‘brash American talk’ the NBA’s goal to make basketball the no.1 sport in South Africa and the rest of the African ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Bringing Basketball Africa League back to SA is crucial for NBA's growth

The NBA believes the hosting of the Basketball Africa League in South Africa is a critical step in cementing its ties to the country, while also ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Town Tigers coach says team wants to reach BAL final

Cape Town Tigers’ head coach Florsheim Ngwenya has high expectations as his side head into the fourth edition of the Basketball African League that ...
Sport
1 day ago
