Blast from the past: Proteas snap five-match losing streak against Aussies
Today in SA sports history: March 18
17 March 2024 - 22:30
2002 — The Proteas, having had the stuffing knocked out of them for five straight Tests against Australia, three away and two at home, bounce back spectacularly to beat their rivals by five wickets in the final contest in Durban. Trailing by 148 runs after the first innings, SA bowled out the visitors for 186 and then chased down the 335-run target on the fourth day, with Herschelle Gibbs scoring 104, Gary Kirsten 64 and Jacques Kallis 61...
