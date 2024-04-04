Blast from the past: Hosea Tjale wins the 56km Two Oceans ultra-marathon
Today in South African sport history: April 5
1956 — Dr Danie Craven, former Springbok scrumhalf and coach, takes over as president of the South African Rugby Board. He remained at the helm of South African rugby, even after unification when the different racial organisations merged into the South African Rugby Football Union (Sarfu), until his death in early 1993. Craven was an influential figure in world rugby, but he was also controversial. In 1976 Craven insisted that a mixed rugby team could not wear the Springbok emblem because it was reserved for whites, but he changed his tune and oversaw the selection of the first player of colour, Errol Tobias, just five years later...
