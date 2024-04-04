South Africa

Malawian man tried to buy perfume at Rand Show 'with fake US dollars'

Stall manager recognised him from a previous incident involving funny money

04 April 2024 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
A 58-year-old Malawian was caught at the Rand Show allegedly trying to buy perfumes with fake US dollars. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 58-year-old Malawian national, John Gambi, was arrested at the Rand Show in Nasrec on Monday for possession of fake US dollars. 

He appeared in the Booysens magistrate’s court on Tuesday and his case was postponed until next Tuesday for a bail application. 

“Gambi was apprehended at the annual Easter Show event after he had attempted to purchase perfumes from a stall [allegedly] using fake dollars,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

He said the stall manager recognised him from a previous transaction on March 28 in which he bought perfumes using what was later established to be fake currency.

“The accused managed to get away with about R3,600 on that occasion.”

When he was arrested, he allegedly had 10 fake US dollar notes.

TimesLIVE 

