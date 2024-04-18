Sport

Blast from the past: Ntini bags 10 as Proteas crush Kiwis

Today in SA sport history: April 19

18 April 2024 - 21:24
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1980 — Gerrie Coetzee takes on American Mike Koranicki, who is riding high after stopping Kallie Knoetze — Coetzee’s main local rival — a few months earlier. But Coetzee, coming off his points loss to John Tate for the vacant WBA title at Loftus Versfeld, brings him down to earth, knocking him out in the first round at the Rand stadium...

